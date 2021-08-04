Father Shot to Death, 9-year-old Son injured in Kingston

A search is now underway for gunmen responsible for the shooting death of a 40-year-old truck driver and the injuries sustained by his nine-year-old son in Kingston on Monday, August 2.

Dead is Rayan Lawrence, of a Hildene Avenue, Kingston 2 address.

According to reports, Lawrence was at home with his family when he decided to go on the road. It is further alleged that as he entered his vehicle with his children, he was ambushed by armed men. He then got out of his car and went to the back of his house, where he was pursued and shot multiple times. His nine-year-old son was also injured during the incident.

Both victims were transported to a hospital, where Rayan was pronounced dead and the young boy admitted.