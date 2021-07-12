Father Shoots Son in Clarendon

An argument over the use of a motorcar led to the shooting of a man, who was reportedly shot by his father, in Hayes, Clarendon on Saturday.

According to reports, sometime after 10 a.m., the father, who is a licensed firearm holder, told his son not to use his vehicle.

The son is alleged to have disobeyed the instruction, which resulted in a heated argument between the two of them.

The two family members then got in fight, during which the father allegedly shot his son in the lower body.

The injured man was transported to the hospital and admitted for treatment.

It’s unclear whether the businessman is being held by the police.

An Investigation into the incident is still ongoing.