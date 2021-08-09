Father and Daughter Among Three Dead in Independence Day Crash

A man, his teen daughter, and another female, died in a two-vehicle collision on the Downs main road in Manchester on August 6.

They have been identified as Safari Phillips, 33, Sanjay Caine, 36, and his daughter, 14-year-old Sajeana Caine, a student at St Elizabeth Technical High School.

According to reports, the three people were in a Toyota Isis automobile traveling down the road when it collided with a Honda car at 5:20 p.m.

The three passengers in the Toyota Isis were taken to the hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.

The driver of the other car involved in the accident was allegedly taken to hospital in critical condition.