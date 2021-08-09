Father and Daughter Among Three Dead in Independence Day Crash

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A man, his teen daughter, and another female, died in a two-vehicle collision on the Downs main road in Manchester on August 6.

They have been identified as Safari Phillips, 33, Sanjay Caine, 36, and his daughter, 14-year-old Sajeana Caine, a student at St Elizabeth Technical High School.

According to reports, the three people were in a Toyota Isis automobile traveling down the road when it collided with a Honda car at 5:20 p.m.

The three passengers in the Toyota Isis were taken to the hospital, where they were all pronounced dead.

The driver of the other car involved in the accident was allegedly taken to hospital in critical condition.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book