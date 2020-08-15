Father almost lost his mind with news of traffic death of daughter and grandson

Alan Lewin – News Reporter: The father of a woman and her infant son who died in a crash in St James said he almost lost his mind when he received the news that the two were dead. Also killed in the traffic crash in St James was the common-law-husband of the woman who was driving the car and father of the two-year-old child.

Police identified them as 40-year-old Mark Brown, 39-year-old Tangria Grant and 2-year-old Jamar Brown all of Sun Valley in the parish.

McKoy’s News previously reported that that about 10:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, Brown was driving a grey Nissan AD Wagon motorcar, with Grant and Jamar as passengers, heading east, towards Falmouth. On reaching a section of the roadway, Brown lost control of the vehicle and it collided into a tree. All three were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Speaking with McKoy’s News, Ms Grant’s father and grandfather to Jamar, Donaldson Grant said “I almost lose my mind when I got the shocking news from one of my other grandsons.” He said the boy came to him and said “Grandpa, Tangria dead.”

More details have emerged about the crash. It is reported that Mark Brown was transporting Tangria, his girlfriend, and their two-year-old son Jamar, when the car, an AD Waggon skidded off the road and crashed into a tree just outside the Hilton Rosehall along the Elegant Corridor, on the outskirts of the Western city.

The impact was so massive that the car was wrapped around the tree, killing the couple inside, while baby Jamar was flung from the vehicle. All were pronounced dead at hospital.

The Montego Bay police are investigating and believe the crash was caused by wet road conditions combined with a worn-out tyre.

Tangria Grant and her two-year-old son Jamar Brown who were killed, along with Mark Brown on Tuesday night.