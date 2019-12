The police are probing the stabbing death of a man on Orange Street in downtown Kingston early on Christmas Day.

The deceased man has been identified as 53-year-old Leeford Smith of West Avenue, Kingston. Reports are that sometime after 5 am, Smith was standing near a stall when a man armed with a knife stabbed him several times.

The attacker then fled the scene, Smith was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the investigation is still ongoing into the incident.