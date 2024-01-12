Fatal Shooting of Wanted Man Linked to Decade-Old Hanover Incident

Fatal Shooting of Wanted Man – A man wanted by Hanover police for offences, including rape dating back over a decade, met a tragic end on Wednesday night, when he was gunned down near Junction after returning from the United States where he had eluded local law enforcement.
The deceased, identified as Vernon Shearer, 46, a resident of Mays Landing, New Jersey, had been listed among Hanover’s 10 most wanted up to 2022.
Superintendent Ian Mowatt, Head of the Hanover police, confirmed Shearer’s wanted status for abduction, rape, illegal possession of a firearm, and assault at common-law. The charges stemmed from an incident on December 19, 2011, when Shearer was sought in connection with the abduction of a man and a woman at Lower Rock Spring in Hanover.
At the time, Shearer was a 34-year-old farmer residing in Upper Rock Spring in Hanover. Checks revealed that Shearer had been listed as wanted at least three times between 2020 and 2022 related to the 2011 incident. Despite fleeing the country and residing in New Jersey, recent reports indicated his return to the island as a visitor.
On Wednesday, at approximately 9:40 pm, Shearer was inside a bar at Cheapside near Junction, St Elizabeth. Gunmen drove up in a motorcar, shot him multiple times in the upper body, and fled the scene. Another man in a nearby vehicle was also hit by a bullet during the incident.
Both injured men were transported to the hospital, where Shearer was pronounced dead, and the other man admitted for treatment.
The circumstances surrounding Shearer’s return and subsequent demise add a new chapter to the decade-long legal pursuit by Hanover police. Investigations into the fatal shooting are ongoing.