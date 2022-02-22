Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Spur Tree Hill

Two men died as a result of injuries they sustained in a motor cycle accident along Gutters main road, in Spur Tree Hill, on Tuesday morning, February 22.

The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Omar Hewitt, and 21-year-old Nevardo Brown, both welders of Peppers district in St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 9:00am, both men were traveling on a Champion 2000 motorcycle, when they were hit by a Toyota Mark X, motor car.

Both men were hurled in the air and crashed landed in the windshield of a Toyota Coaster motor bus, which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both victims were transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.