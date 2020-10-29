Fatal crash in Westmoreland

Jamaica News: Fifty-year-old Donald Gayle, a project engineer of Ricketts Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the Barham main road in the parish on Wednesday, October 28.

Reports from the Frome Police are that about 6:35 p.m., Gayle was driving his Suzuki Grand Vitara motor car along the roadway when he lost control of the motor vehicle which careened into a river. He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.