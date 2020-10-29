Fatal crash in Westmoreland

Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: Fifty-year-old Donald Gayle, a project engineer of Ricketts Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash on the Barham main road in the parish on Wednesday, October 28.

Reports from the Frome Police are that about 6:35 p.m., Gayle was driving his Suzuki Grand Vitara motor car along the roadway when he lost control of the motor vehicle which careened into a river. He sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....