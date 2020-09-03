Fatal Crash in St Ann

Fifty-two-year-old Garfield Fletcher of Lewis, St. Ann died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Laughlands main road in the parish on Wednesday,  September 02.

Reports are that about 10:30 pm., Fletcher was driving his Honda Stream motor car along the roadway when it reportedly collided with a Subaru motor car at an intersection. Both drivers were assisted to the hospital for treatment where Fletcher later succumbed to his injuries. The other driver was admitted.

Investigations continue.

