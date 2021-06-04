Fatal Crash in Orange Bay, Green Island, Hanover

Police personnel attached to the Green Island traffic department are currently at an accident scene in the parish, which occurred this afternoon, and one man has already been confirmed dead.

The police have not yet released the identity of the victim, but related that the incident occurred along the Orange Bay main road, about 5:00 pm, on Thursday, June 3.

Reports are that the now deceased was traveling in a motor vehicle, which collided with another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Several other persons have been rushed to hospital in serious condition.