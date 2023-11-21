Fatal Collision in Westmoreland

November 21, 2023 – Two teens died as a result of injuries they received in a fatal collision along
the Petersfield main road on Tuesday, November 21.
They are:
16-year-old Ajani Robinson
14-year-old Zackeal McIntire, both of Pinnock Charfton, Darliston, Westmoreland
Reports from the Whithorn Police are that about 6:50 a.m., Robinson and McIntire were travelling
on a motorcycle heading northerly along the mentioned roadway, when they were maneuvering a
corner and lost control. They collided into a motorcar, which caught fire. The police were
summoned, and the boys were rushed to the hospital, where they died undergoing treatment.
