Fatal Collision in Thompson Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine

Twenty-year-old Michael Brown of Waterloo Villa, Spanish Town in St.

Catherine died because of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Sligo Ville

Main Road, vicinity Thompson Pen on Sunday, August 23.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 4:20 p.m., Brown was driving a Honda Civic

motor car when he decided to overtake a Kia Sedona motor car. It is alleged that Brown, upon

seeing an oncoming vehicle attempted to veer back into the left lane, however he collided into the

Kia motor car causing both to lose control. The Kia motor car subsequently hit a tree and crashed

into a one-bedroom concrete structure, while the Honda motor car collided into a utility pole

injuring Brown. He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and occupants of the Kia motor car were transported to hospital, no other injuries were

reported.

Investigations continue.