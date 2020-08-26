Fatal Collision in Thompson Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine

Twenty-year-old Michael Brown of Waterloo Villa, Spanish Town in St.
Catherine died because of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Sligo Ville
Main Road, vicinity Thompson Pen on Sunday, August 23.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 4:20 p.m., Brown was driving a Honda Civic
motor car when he decided to overtake a Kia Sedona motor car. It is alleged that Brown, upon
seeing an oncoming vehicle attempted to veer back into the left lane, however he collided into the
Kia motor car causing both to lose control. The Kia motor car subsequently hit a tree and crashed
into a one-bedroom concrete structure, while the Honda motor car collided into a utility pole
injuring Brown. He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver and occupants of the Kia motor car were transported to hospital, no other injuries were
reported.
Investigations continue.