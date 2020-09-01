Fatal Collision in St. Mary

Twenty-five-year-old Shaquille Williams of Top Bay, Annotto Bay in St.

Mary died from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident on the Crooked River Main Road in

the parish on Monday, August 31.

Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 3:40 p.m., Williams was travelling along the

Crooked River Main Road towards Annotto Bay when he lost control of his Yeng Yeng

motorcycle and collided in a culvert. He was taken to hospital, by passersby, where he succumbed

to his injuries whilst being treated.

Investigation continues.