Fatal Collision in St. Mary

Twenty-five-year-old Shaquille Williams of Top Bay, Annotto Bay in St.
Mary died from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident on the Crooked River Main Road in
the parish on Monday, August 31.
Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 3:40 p.m., Williams was travelling along the
Crooked River Main Road towards Annotto Bay when he lost control of his Yeng Yeng
motorcycle and collided in a culvert. He was taken to hospital, by passersby, where he succumbed
to his injuries whilst being treated.
Investigation continues.