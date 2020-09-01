Fatal Collision in St. Mary

Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Twenty-five-year-old Shaquille Williams of Top Bay, Annotto Bay in St.
Mary died from injuries he received in a motorcycle accident on the Crooked River Main Road in
the parish on Monday, August 31.

Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 3:40 p.m., Williams was travelling along the
Crooked River Main Road towards Annotto Bay when he lost control of his Yeng Yeng
motorcycle and collided in a culvert. He was taken to hospital, by passersby, where he succumbed
to his injuries whilst being treated.

Investigation continues.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....