Fatal Accident in Westmoreland

Twenty-three-year-old Kimesha Myrie of Auldayr, Bluefields in Westmoreland died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Belmont main road in the parish on Sunday, July 23.
Reports from the Bluefields Police are that about 3:40 a.m., two motorcycles – a grey Cobra CG200 and a Champion 150 were travelling in the same direction, when they collided after both drivers lost control. All four persons were flung from the motorcycles and sustained several injuries.
They were taken to hospital where Myrie who was a pillion on the Cobra motorcycle was pronounced dead. The others were admitted.
Investigations continue.