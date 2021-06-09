Fatal Accident in St. James

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Fifty-seven-year-old Hugh Archer of Askenish district in Hanover died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bogue Hill Road and AGS Coombs main road in St. James on Monday, June 07.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 9:40 a.m., the driver of a Mazda Demio motor car in which Archer was a passenger lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota Hilux motor truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.  The Police were summoned and Archer was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....