Fatal Accident in St. James

Fifty-seven-year-old Hugh Archer of Askenish district in Hanover died from injuries he received in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bogue Hill Road and AGS Coombs main road in St. James on Monday, June 07.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 9:40 a.m., the driver of a Mazda Demio motor car in which Archer was a passenger lost control of the vehicle and collided with a Toyota Hilux motor truck which was travelling in the opposite direction. The Police were summoned and Archer was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.