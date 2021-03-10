Fatal Accident in St. Ann

Twenty-one-year-old Basil Bartley, a bus conductor of Race Course district, Oracabessa in St. Mary died as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor vehicle on DaCosta Drive in St. Ann on Sunday, March 07.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 7:20 p.m., Bartley was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a Toyota Camry motorcar that was travelling towards St. Ann’s Bay. The driver of the motor vehicle fled the scene, however, he was subsequently intercepted along the Llandovery main road in the parish and arrested.

Bartley was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the person taken into custody is being withheld pending further investigations.