Fatal Accident in Lionel Town, Clarendon

Fifty-three-year-old Patrick Brown, otherwise called ‘John’, a fisherman of Mitchell Town, Lionel Town, Clarendon succumbed to injuries he received in a motorcycle accident on the Mitchell Town Main Road on Wednesday, April 22.

Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that about 12:00 p.m., Brown was driving a Nitro motorcycle along the roadway when he lost control and collided into a wall. He sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.