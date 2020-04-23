Fatal Accident in Lionel Town, Clarendon

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Fifty-three-year-old Patrick Brown, otherwise called ‘John’, a fisherman of Mitchell Town, Lionel Town, Clarendon succumbed to injuries he received in a motorcycle accident on the Mitchell Town Main Road on Wednesday, April 22.

Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that about 12:00 p.m., Brown was driving a Nitro motorcycle along the roadway when he lost control and collided into a wall. He sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations continue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....