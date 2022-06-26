Fast Food delivery man Shot dead in Santa Cruz

A fast-food delivery man was shot dead on Coke drive, Santa Cruz, St. Elizabeth on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Mokonnen Jones, otherwise called “Macka”, of Southampton in the Parish.

According to reports, at about 7:40 p.m., Jones was delivering fast food to a location when he was ambushed and shot dead.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Santa Cruz police station at 876-966-2289, 119, or 311.