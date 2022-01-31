Farmer’s Neck Severed by Jealous Boyfriend in Trelawny

A Trelawny man who reportedly chopped off his girlfriend’s neck in the parish of Trelawny, on Monday morning, January 31, is now on the run and is being sought by the police.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Garcia Williams, female farmer of Mendez Town, also in the parish.
Investigators at the Wait-A-Bit police station reports that shortly after 9:00am, the female farmer left her home in Mendez Town, to her farm which is located in an area called Green Town.
William had just reached the farm when she was confronted by her boyfriend, with whom she has been having recent disagreements.
An argument developed between the two, and the accused allegedly use a machete to partially chop off Williams’ neck, then fled the area.
The scene was processed and Williams’ body was removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

