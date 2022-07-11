Farmer Shot and Killed in Westmoreland

A farmer was shot to death and several people were mowed down on Sunday night in Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Dead is Hopeton Stewart, 46  also known as ‘Bogle’ or ‘Blacks’ of Meylersfield Mountain in the parish.

According to reports, Stewart was on the Jerusalem Main Road at 7:30 p.m. to pick up his girlfriend. Stewart was attempting to exit his vehicle when a lone assailant approached him and opened fire, hitting him.

Stewart is said to have returned to his vehicle and driven away. He allegedly lost control of the truck and mowed down several people on the road.

The police were summoned, and Stewart was discovered slumped over his steering wheel.

He was transported to the Savanna-La-Mar Public General Hospital and where he was pronounced dead.

The condition of those who were mowed down is unknown at this time.

 

