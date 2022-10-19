Farmer Shot and Killed in Westmoreland

A farmer was shot and killed on Salmon Street in Grange Hill, Westmoreland on Tuesday night.
He has been identified as Adrian Brown, 35, otherwise called ‘Ants man’ of a Crowder District, Grange Hill address, in the parish.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m.
According to police reports, Brown went to visit his father after tending to his cows. Brown then went home, and shortly after, there were several loud explosions.
The police were alerted and upon arrival, Brown was discovered lying in a pool of blood with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.
He was transported to the Savanna-La-Mar General Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations continue.