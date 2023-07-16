The Spring Mount police in St James have commenced a probe surrounding the death of a farmer, who was shot and killed by armed men at his home in Flamstead district in the parish, on Saturday, July 15.
The deceased has been identified as 56-year-old Delroy Morris, farmer of Old Road in Flamstead.
Reports by the police are that about 11:45am, Morris was at his home, when he was attacked and shot multiple times by two men armed with handguns.
Residents in the community summoned the police and upon arrival, Morris was discovered lying in a pool of blood clad in multicolored merino and grey pants.
The scene was processed and his body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.
1 thought on “Farmer Shot and Killed at Home in Flamstead, St James”
