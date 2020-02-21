Farmer Murdered in Chapelton, Clarendon

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Farmer Murdered in Chapelton – The Clarendon police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a farmer in Chapelton ,Clarendon, yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Ivan Lewis, farmer of Mahoe Hill in Chapelton ,Clarendon.

Reports from the police are that about 3:30 p.m., Lewis was at a location in his community when he was pounced upon by armed men who shot him multiple times.

The police was summoned and upon arrival, Lewis was rushed to hospital ,where he was pronounced dead.