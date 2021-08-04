Farmer Murdered at Shop in St Ann

A man was shot and killed in his community in St Ann’s Bay St Ann on Tuesday, July 3.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Glendon Sterling, otherwise called ‘Buss’, a farmer of Charles Town St Ann’s Bay in the parish.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Sterling was seated in a shop in his community at 8:30 p.m. when he was approached by a lone gunman who opened fire, hitting him.

Sterling was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.