Farmer Killed in Crash at Devil’s Race Course in Guys Hill, St Catherine

Man killed crossing the road
A St Catherine farmer lost his life in a motor vehicle accident, that occurred along a section of the Devil’s Race Course in Guys Hill, on Saturday, June 5.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Alfred Lawrence, of a Bonnet district address, also in St Catherine.

Reports by the police are that about 7:45 am, Lawrence was riding his Wassy motorcycle along the roadway towards Guys Hill, when he lost control of the motorcycle, which collided with a Toyota ProBox motor car.

Lawrence who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, sustained serious injuries, and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and one passenger who was traveling in the motor car, also sustained injuries. They were taken to hospital and treated.

