Farmer Found Gagged, Eyes Taped, Murdered in Bethel Town

The Westmoreland police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a farmer who was discovered dead at his home in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Tuesday, February 16.

He has been identified as 62-year-old Gladstone Morris, otherwise called ‘Banny’, farmer, also of Bethel Town.

Reports by the police are that about 8:00 am, residents stumbled upon Morris’s Ford pick-up truck abandoned in the neighborhood community of Mayfield, in Hanover.

They got suspicious and summoned the police, and on the arrival of the lawmen, the truck was found to contain a flat-screen television, a fan, a power saw, and other personal possession was discovered belonging to Morris was found.

A search was later carried out at Morris’s home, and his body was discovered inside the house, with his hands and feet bound, his mouth gagged, his eyes taped and a shoelace tied around his neck.

It is believed that his attackers robbed him, strangled him to death, and then drove his vehicle to the location, where it was abandoned.

