Farmer Fatally Shot by Licensed Firearm Holder, in St Andrew

Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area
Thirty-three-year-old Mosiah Anderson, a farmer of Westphalia district, Mavis Bank, in St Andrew, was fatally shot by a licensed firearm holder in the parish, on Saturday, February 20.

Reports by the Red Hills police are that about 10:10 am, the licensed firearm holder and another man were walking along a section of the roadway, when Anderson reportedly attacked them with a machete.

Anderson also chopped the other man, while the licensed firearm holder pulled his firearm and fired a warning shot in the air.

The accused still continued to advance at him, and he fired another shot, hitting him in the regions of his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

