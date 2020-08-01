Farmer Charged With Illegal Possession of Firearm

Police Charged St Thomas Man With Attempted Murder, Wounding
Officers attached to the St. Andrew North Division arrested and charged a man
with Illegal Possession of Firearm on Thursday, June 30 following an incident on Newcastle main
road in the parish.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Andrew Nelson, otherwise called ‘Rohan’, farmer of
Middleton district, Irish Town, St. Andrew.

Reports are that about 3:30 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area, when Nelson who was among
a group of men was seen along the roadway. Upon seeing the Police, Nelson pulled an object from
his waistband and threw it in bushes. He was accosted and the area searched which resulted in a
homemade firearm being found.

His court date is to be finalised.

