Farmer Caught Stealing Ketchup Charged with Burglary and Larceny

Farmer Caught Stealing Ketchup Charged: A farmer who was caught stealing tomato ketchup inside a woman’s house in Elderslie District, Maggotty, St. Elizabeth on Friday, October 14 has been charged with Burglary and Larceny.
The man, 50-year-old U-Roy Smith, otherwise called ‘Natchelous’, broke into the woman’s house and was caught inside her kitchen about 12:45 a.m. He had a bottle of ketchup and reportedly asked the woman for salt. The woman, being fearful, gave him the salt and he left through her back door.
A report was made to the police and investigations led to Smith’s arrest. He was later charged with the offences and is awaiting a court date.