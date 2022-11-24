Farmer Caught Stealing Ketchup Charged with Burglary and Larceny

Farmer Caught Stealing Ketchup Charged: A farmer who was caught stealing tomato ketchup inside a woman’s house in Elderslie District, Maggotty, St. Elizabeth on Friday, October 14 has been charged with Burglary and Larceny.

The man, 50-year-old U-Roy Smith, otherwise called ‘Natchelous’, broke into the woman’s house and was caught inside her kitchen about 12:45 a.m. He had a bottle of ketchup and reportedly asked the woman for salt. The woman, being fearful, gave him the salt and he left through her back door.

A report was made to the police and investigations led to Smith’s arrest. He was later charged with the offences and is awaiting a court date.

