Fantan Mojah has some harsh words for come out with some strong words for popular radiohost Mutabaruka.

In an expletive-laden video now circulating on social media, the artiste can be heard chastising Muta and others for criticizing him.

The onslaught seems to stem from comments made by Mutabaruka during his popular radio programme criticizing the artiste about his raunchy music video for Fire King which put Fantan Mojah in a contrasting view to his usual religious Rastafarian image.