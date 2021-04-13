Fantan Mojah to appear in court May 18 after breaching protocols

Reggae artiste Fantan Mojah is scheduled to appear in Court on May 18.

This, after being charged with breaches of the curfew orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act DRMA on the weekend.

He is the second entertainer to be slapped with charges stemming from the breach of DRMA protocols.

Earlier this year, Dancehall artiste Beenie Man, pleaded guilty to charges for breaches of the DRMA.

He was charged in December 2020, after he allegedly hosted a prohibited event in Shrewsbury district, St Elizabeth.

Beenie Man’s bail was extended and he is slated to return to court on April 19.