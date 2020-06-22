Fans Gush Over Moyann’s New Haircut

Dancehall artiste Moyann has a new hairstyle and fans are loving it!

The usually impeccably styled artiste debuted a voluminous and meticulously styled pixie haircut as she posed in a neon green two-piece outfit in studio yesterday. Her royal blue long nails complimented the look along with her flawless makeup.

Of course, fans chimed in with approval of the sexy artiste’s new look with one fan saying “aye gala just look good ina everything”.

Another commented “mi waah fight you Moyann but it fit you but mi still hurt say you cut off your nice hair,” to which Moyann replied “lol”.

Still another one said “no matter what you do with your hair or what clothes you put on mamii u gonna be lit asf just know that and nuh mek no waste man tell you otherwise”.

Moyann has always had long hair so some fans might not like her shorter hair. One fan commented “Why uh cut it”, with the crying face emoji to which Moyann replied that she needed a change.

Meanwhile, others focused on the fact that she was in studio with one fan commenting “new song Moyann, love you”.

After a chat with a friend and good night’s sleep, Moyann woke up the next morning and offered a PSA to female fans who may be staying in abusive relationships. Watch below.