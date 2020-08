A family member of three which, includes a two-year-old infant died from injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred along a section of the Rosehall main road, in Rosehall, St James, on Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified as 2-year-old, Jamara Brown, the child’s father 40-year-old Mark Brown, a taxi operator of Sunvalley Road, in Montego Bay, and his common-law-wife 39-year-old, Tangria Grant, domestic helper of the same address.

Reports by the police are that about10:00pm, Grant and his family were travelling from the direction of their home in Montego Bay, towards Lilliput.

On reaching a section of the Rosehall main road in the vicinity of the Hilton Rosehall hotel, Brown swerved to avoid a pool of water, which resulted in his Grey Nissan AD Wagon motor car skidding across the road, and ran off the roadway, unto the lawn outside the hotel compound.

The vehicle then slammed into a large tree in the vicinity of the resort gate, resulting in the baby being thrown from the vehicle.

The impact of the crash resulted in the car wrapping itself around the tree, and both Brown and his girlfriend sustained serious injuries.

The police and fire department was alerted and upon the arrival of the firemen, the wounded infant was rushed to the hospital and placed on a life support machine. The infant then succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

Brown and Grant were later removed from the wrecked vehicle and were rushed to the hospital, where they both were pronounced dead.

.