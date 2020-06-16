Falmouth Police Get Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit

(Alan Lewin – News Reporter): The Trelawny police are now better equipped to fight praedial larceny.

On Monday, June 15 they were presented with a new 2020 L200 Sportero pick-up to help with their fight against theft of farm animals and produce.

The vehicle is from the Ministry of National Security. The handing over ceremony was held at the Falmouth police station in Trelawny. The vehicle will be based in the Southern part of the parish which is more agricultural. Superintendent Kirk Ricketts who is in charge of the Falmouth police station was on hand to accept the keys from DSP Gary Welch.

DSP Welch also made mention of an incident in the St Catherine parish recently where 50 goats were stolen, and with the quick response from the praedial larceny unit team, 38 were recovered. “I hope this vehicle will help to reduce praedial larceny in the parish, and within a few months, I hope to also see results from the introduction of this unit,” said DSP Welch. He said he hopes also that those who sell and buy stolen goods will be apprehended and brought to justice.

Cpl Wayne Wallace gave the vote of thanks.