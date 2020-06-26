Falmouth Market Overrun by Unruly Vendors

Falmouth has one of the newest markets in Jamaica but the indiscipline is growing there. This sign near the front entrance says clearly there should be no vending but at least three people set up shop here, ignoring the order. There are several empty stalls in the market proper.

