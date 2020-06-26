Falmouth has one of the newest markets in Jamaica but the indiscipline is growing there. This sign near the front entrance says clearly there should be no vending but at least three people set up shop here, ignoring the order. There are several empty stalls in the market proper.
Falmouth Market Overrun by Unruly Vendors
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us