Fake abduction video troubles police

It’s not real. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says a video circulating on social media
portraying a young woman being abducted by a group of men is a prank. The JCF says it is
concerned about the video.
The young woman is seen trying to pull away while men with guns held her while she
screamed.
The police say they “strongly condemn the production and circulation of such content,”
especially at time when such matters are a significant national security concern. A police
release said “Such social media publicity stunts aimed at garnering followers and ‘likes’,
must be strongly discouraged because, among other negatives, they trivialize the trauma
victims have experienced and – in the long run – desensitizing the public to these acts when
they see them.”
The case in mention is currently under investigation. The Cyber Crimes unit is investigating
and could bring charges against the persons involved. The police say all the people featured
in the video are willing participants.