Fake abduction video troubles police

It’s not real. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says a video circulating on social media

portraying a young woman being abducted by a group of men is a prank. The JCF says it is

concerned about the video.

The young woman is seen trying to pull away while men with guns held her while she

screamed.

The police say they “strongly condemn the production and circulation of such content,”

especially at time when such matters are a significant national security concern. A police

release said “Such social media publicity stunts aimed at garnering followers and ‘likes’,

must be strongly discouraged because, among other negatives, they trivialize the trauma

victims have experienced and – in the long run – desensitizing the public to these acts when

they see them.”

The case in mention is currently under investigation. The Cyber Crimes unit is investigating

and could bring charges against the persons involved. The police say all the people featured

in the video are willing participants.