Fairfield To Tucker Road In St. James Being Rehabilitated

Jamaica News: The Fairfield to Tucker roadway in St. James is being rehabilitated, says Community Relations Officer at the National Works Agency’s (NWA) Western Region, Janel Ricketts.

In an interview with JIS News, Ms. Ricketts said the project, which is being done at a cost of $74.1 million, represents the first phase of a comprehensive plan for the area that involves upgrading the 6.1-kilometre stretch of roadway between the Fairfield Bridge and the Hurlock Bridge in the area.

The project is being untaken by C and C Construction Ltd.

“So far, we have done base and sub-base work, as well as primed that section in preparation for the application of asphalt. In the meantime, we are working on other drainage features on that particular roadway,” Ms. Ricketts said.

She outlined that the project, which commenced in October 2019, recently hit a snag as leaky pipes caused a delay in the roadwork.

However, Ms. Ricketts told JIS News that the project is now back on track and is slated for completion in the next few weeks.

“We had some leaky pipes, so we had to work with the National Water Commission (NWC) to have those pipes replaced. This has taken quite a bit of time, so now we are just working to have the project completed in the shortest possible time,” Ms. Ricketts outlined.

Other routes that were repaired in the parish recently include the Farm Heights, Portobello, Barnett View Drive and the Somerton to Virgin Valley roadways.

Source: JIS News

