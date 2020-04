Jamaica News: The Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is now issuing a warning to the persons who arrived in Jamaica between March 18 and 23 and have failed to self-identify or self-quarantine.

These persons could face fines of up to $1 million or 12 months’ imprisonment under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

“We have now made an order to ask all persons who have come into the island between the 18th and the 23rd of March that they must report using the website, jamcovid19.moj.gov.jm or call 888 ONE-LOVE and fill out or give the information required. The Order, as well, makes it mandatory that they quarantine themselves for 14 days starting from the date of their arrival,” he noted.

He said the Government also has the option of publishing the names of such persons.

Prime Minister was giving the warning at a virtual press conference at Jamaica House on Monday.