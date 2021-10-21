Facebook Planning to Change Its Name

Facebook is planning to rebrand itself with a new name focused on the metaverse, as the tech giant comes under fire from regulators around the world over its business practices.

The company plans to announce the new name next week, the Verge reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Facebook wants to be known for more than social media, according to the tech publication.

In addition to its flagship social media network, Facebook also owns Instagram and WhatsApp. A name change could position the three mega platforms under an umbrella brand, similar to the structure used by Google, which sits under parent company Alphabet.

The name change may reflect Facebook’s direction.

 

