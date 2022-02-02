Facebook-funded Cryptocurrency Diem Winds Down

Meta’s experiment with cryptocurrency, Diem, is shutting down.

The Diem Association, which runs the project, announced the sale of assets of the cryptocurrency venture to Slivergate Capital Corporation for $182million.

Launched as Libra in 2019, the project quickly ran into opposition from policy-makers.

The association said it became clear from “dialogue with federal regulators” that the project could not move ahead.

The Diem Association is a separate organisation from Facebook, although its funding came from the firm.

Facebook intended Diem to be a stablecoin which, as the name implies, is a type of cryptocurrency designed to be less of a financial rollercoaster, its value linked to less volatile assets such as national currencies or commodities.

But that did not stop the venture from causing concern.

Regulators and politicians did indeed put Diem under the microscope.

Facebook’s former crypto head and Diem co-creator David Marcus said on Twitter the idea might fare better with a more “acceptable” promoter.

