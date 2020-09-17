Facebook Bans Snoop Dogg’s Livestream DJ Set, That Was Raising Funds to Support Those Affected By COVID-19

On September 12th, Couch Concerts hosted its debut charity Livestream with Snoop Dogg, live from his studio compound in LA. The event had pledged 25% of all ticket and merchandise sales towards the charity, International Medical Corps. To help raise funds for its global efforts to combat the pandemic.

After just 10 minutes, Facebook stopped streaming the set due to the ‘use of drugs’. They issued all ticket-holders refunds and in return, withdrew the charitable donations made through Facebook’s sales. Thankfully, pre-existing concerns held by the Founders of Couch Concerts, ensured that the event would continue through its streaming platform – built by the original creators of Facebook Live, who sold the technology to Facebook 5 years ago.

The event marked the 16th anniversary of the rapper’s global hit ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot,’ so it was only fitting that Snoop took on the persona of his DJ self ‘Snoopadelic’ and performs track, and his fans went wild. Unfortunately, for those who paid via Facebook, they were unable to see him spin tracks by Lauren Hill, Al Green, Rihanna and more.

Snoop has spoken publicly on the importance of staying safe during this pandemic and making sure you don’t go out unless you have to. The gig was a prime example of showing his support to those suffering the effects of COVID, and who are still unable to leave their homes. He said: “This is for everyone who can’t go outside right now”. Fans commented during the live stream at just how intimate the gig was. “It was like it was just Snoop and us,” said one viewer during the event.

If this is our new normal, you will see more and more artists find new ways to entertain their fans whilst staying safe. In his usual chilled vibe, the icon was in his element as he rapped through some of his collar classics in a performance that many won’t forget, giving some much-needed energy and humour to many who are locked down.

Nathan Tari, Founder of TARI Global, and creator of Couch Concerts, comments:

“The pandemic has hit the entertainment industry hard. While we were staying safely at home, we put our heads together and decided to use our talent and experience to do something in support of those suffering from the outbreak of this terrible virus. We are looking to bring some fun, excitement as well as a special experience with some of the world’s most celebrated stars. This concert will be the first of many, and we are excited to have Snoop Dogg to help us launch. It was such a shame that Facebook took the decision they did, especially when their actions are contradictory being that this was a private ticketed event in support of a global charity. The platform’s littered with far more controversial content. This involved months of hard work to bring together and a team over 35 people from across the world.’’