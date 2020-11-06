Face-to-face experimental classes start Monday

The Ministry of Education is expecting to go ahead with its experimental face-

to face classes in 17 schools, starting Monday, November 9.

The classes will take place although three of the schools initially named as

going ahead have said they will not be ready. These schools are Troy High

School, and Albert Town High School in Trelawny and Tranquility Primary and

Infant School, Portland. Three other schools will replace them in the trial.

The Ministry had named the seventeen schools as among more than 50

where, based on their communities, the arrangement at the schools and

the risk assessment done, it was considered they were low risk and

could go ahead with face to face.

The pilot project will be run over two weeks after which there will be an

assessment of what will take place in the system as, in many

communities across Jamaica, parents, administrators and students

complain about remote learning.

The final list of schools are:

1. Yallahs High School, St. Thomas

2. Steer Town Primary and Junior High School, St. Ann

3. Somerton All-Age and Infant School, St. James

4. Newcombe Valley Primary School, St. Elizabeth

5. Morgan’s Forest Primary and Infant, Clarendon

6. Mile Gully Primary School, Manchester

7. Kemps Hill High School, Clarendon

8. Garlogie Primary and Junior High, Clarendon

9. Chatsworth Primary and Infant School, St. James

10. Chantilly Primary School, Westmoreland

11. Bethlehem All Age and Infant School, St. Elizabeth

12. Ballards Valley Primary School, St. Elizabeth

13. Alston High School, Clarendon

14. Moore Town Primary & Junior High School, Portland

15. Chalky Hill All Age, St. Ann

16. Devon Primary, Manchester

17. Moneague Primary and Junior High, St. Ann

The Ministry of Education says its Regional teams are now

proceeding with individual consultations with the 17 schools selected

to ensure that all is in place for the start-up of operations come next

week.