Fabian ‘Pirate’ Lawrence laid to rest
A small group of people gathered at the Pye River Cemetery in Montego Bay, St James on Sunday, April 26, to pay their last respects to Fabian Lawrence, who many called Pirate and Nando.

Pastor King was the officiating minister.

Lawrence has brought joy and glory to Rusea’s High and Seba United football teams over the years. He was shot and killed by a security guard on January 21, along Orange Street in Montego Bay.

During his later years, he operated as a bus loader man at the Rubis gas station on St James Street.

Some of his former team members were in attendance at the funeral.

The family members said they plan to have a church memorial service at a later date. Pirate was the son of noted Montegonian Heavy Perry who operates a roast corn vending business at Livity Complex on St James Street during the ’80s.

Here are a few of the photos at the funeral for Fabian Lawrence.

Lawrence’s sister Petal pays tributes

Fabian ‘Pirate’ Lawrence

Fabian ‘Pirate’ Lawrence

Pall Bearers are seen carrying the casket bearing the remains of Fabian Lawrence

