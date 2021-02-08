F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton Signs New Mercedes Contract for 2021 Season

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new one-year contract with Mercedes for the 2021 season.

The 36-year-old’s previous deal lapsed in 2020 but he will now race for Mercedes for a ninth season.

Hamilton became the sport’s most successful driver ever in 2020, breaking Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record and drawing level with the German’s seven titles.

Part of the new deal involves a commitment from Mercedes to continue to work with Hamilton on seeking “greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport”.

They will work on creating a new joint charitable foundation and Hamilton says the manufacturer has been “extremely supportive” on the issue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....