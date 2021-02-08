F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton Signs New Mercedes Contract for 2021 Season

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a new one-year contract with Mercedes for the 2021 season.

The 36-year-old’s previous deal lapsed in 2020 but he will now race for Mercedes for a ninth season.

Hamilton became the sport’s most successful driver ever in 2020, breaking Michael Schumacher’s all-time win record and drawing level with the German’s seven titles.

Part of the new deal involves a commitment from Mercedes to continue to work with Hamilton on seeking “greater diversity and inclusion in motorsport”.

They will work on creating a new joint charitable foundation and Hamilton says the manufacturer has been “extremely supportive” on the issue.