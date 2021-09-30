Extravagant Opening Ceremony For World Expo Dubai 2020

Trending now
Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks || Focusing on Health – September 30, 2021
Jamaicans will be able to join the rest of the world in viewing the official opening ceremony for World Expo Dubai 2020 on Thursday (September 30).

The extravagant ceremony, which will showcase international, regional and homegrown talent, will be broadcast from the Al Wasl Plaza in Dubai, beginning at 14:00 GMT/UTC // 18:00 GST or 9:00 a.m. Jamaica time.

It will highlight the almost 200 participating countries and will be streamed on the Facebook and YouTube pages of the Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) and Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

The ceremony can also be viewed on Expo 2020 TV at www.expo2020.com/tv.

The World Expo is a six-month-long event from October 1 to March 31, 2022 under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ and brings together countries dedicated to finding solutions to pressing challenges around the core values of education, innovation, and cooperation.

A multi-agency delegation from Jamaica, headed by Commissioner General of Section, Essie Gardner, is currently in Dubai for the duration of the Expo.

WRITTEN BY: CHARNELE HENRY
SOURCE: JIS news

