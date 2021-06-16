Expect toll rates increase for Highway 2000

The Transport Ministry said toll rates should increase for Highway 2000 by next month.

The ministry said this increase will be applied to the four (4) legs of the Toll Plazas by the 1st weekend in July. The information was published today on the ministry’s website.

The suggested increase for the Spanish Town Leg for class 1, 2 and 3 vehicles will move to $210, $320 and $590 respectively. The proposed rates for the Portmore Toll Plaza are $290, $470 and $870. Meanwhile, for road users traversing the Vineyards Toll Plaza, their rates could move to $550, $810 and $1510 correspondingly. For the May Pen Leg of Highway 2000, the rates proposed are $150, $250 and $500 for class 1, 2 and 3 vehicles.

The Transport Ministry encourages persons to send their feedbacks of the recommended rates to ministry’s website within five (5) days of the publication of the notice. As reported by the ministry, these feedbacks “are normally reviewed and considered in the final decisions regarding applications of new rates.”

In June 2020, the ministry made an announcement that due to the impact of COVID-19, the annual toll rate increase will be delayed.

“With reference to the Notices of Intention to Vary Toll, which were published on Thursday June 25, 2020, the Ministry of Transport and Mining reiterates that the toll operators of the Highway 2000 (North-South Link) and the Highway 2000 Phase 1 (East-West) Toll Roads have indicated that, given the impact of Covid-19 on the nation’s economy, they will delay charging the new toll rates as was stated in said notices,” the ministry noted.

Mckoy’s News Senior Writer- Natasha Williams