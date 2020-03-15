Expect Long Airport Delays – COVID-19

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases globally, passengers are set to be in for long lines and lengthy delays at Airports.

President Trump in a tweet this morning stated that “we are doing very precise medical screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first!”. Airports in the US experienced extreme delays and crowding due to Trump’s new health screening policy for travelers returning from Europe that was released on Friday. This screen has authorities checking passenger’s medical history, examination for symptoms and giving self-quarantine instructions.

In an article from The Washington Post, a passenger made a tweet suggesting that the screening may cause more problems due to the packed space. She tweeted, “AT THIS MOMENT, HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE ARRIVING FROM NUMEROUS COUNTRIES ARE JAMMED TOGETHER IN A SINGLE SERPENTINE LINE VAGUELY SAID TO BE ‘FOR SCREENING”.

Chad Wolf who is the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security acknowledged the delays and jams and asked for patience as they work to fix the errors. He stated in a tweet, “I understand this is very stressful. In these unprecedented times, we ask for your patience”.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reacted to the overcrowding at O’Hare airport with this tweet:

“The crowds & lines O’Hare are unacceptable & need to be addressed [email protected] @VP since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to—you need to do something NOW.

These crowds are waiting to get through customs which is under federal jurisdiction.”

Passengers in Chicago and JFK also reported severe crowding and delays.