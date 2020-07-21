Expect Heat In The House

Heated discussions were expected in the House of Representatives on Tuesday afternoon when the Government will seek approval to extend the States of Emergency (SOEs).

Most of the SOEs were to expire this weekend and it was reported that the Government would not seek to extend them.

However, Prime Minister Andrew Holness gave indication this morning at a ceremony at Up Park Camp, St Andrew that the Government would be seeking the extensions. He said the Government had “found them [SOEs] to be effective”.

It is not clear whether the government will be seeking the support of the Opposition to extend all the states of emergency. However, the Opposition has made its position clear that it does not want to continue supporting the measure which some of its leaders consider unconstitutional.

For the measures to be extended they will need two thirds majority of the House, which cannot be gained without several Opposition MPs voting in support.