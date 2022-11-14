Excellent start for Patrick Cover at 55th Jamaica Open Golf Champs

Jamaica Open Golf Champs: The 2019 Jamaica Open Golf Championship winner Patrick Cover of the USA stormed into this year’s 55th Jamaica Open with a commanding lead at the end of the first round on Sunday at the Tryall Golf Club in Sandy Bay, Hanover.
Cover shot a bogey free day which included birdies on holes number one, two, eleven, fourteen, seventeen and eighteen and an eagle on number six. He was four under par on the front nine and another four under par on the back nine to close on eight under par 64 for the first round.
He was very pleased with his score at end of the first day and was looking forward to two more good day and possible another win of the prestigious Jamaica Open Golf Championships. He attributed his good score to “just mostly some really good putting. I putted really well the last time I was here too when I was down here. I putted extremely well especially from 10 – 20 feet and made a handful of puts from that distance that really helps.”
Another USA golfer Ryan Lynton shot four under par 68 for second place.
Defending champion Michael Maguire and Jamaica’s best placed pro Wesley Brown were both on three under par 69 for the first round. They both expect to improve on their day one performance for the rest of the championship. Brown said “Through 12 holes it was really good. Coming down the stretch it got a little tight, honestly I think I chocked coming down the stretch. The golf course is very playable in spots. (The) greens are pure, regardless of the amount of rain you getting the best greens here in Tryall they really good Best greens in the island, love them. Disappointed with my finish but very happy to be a couple under par.”
On the amateur side Two Jamaica men and another player are joint leaders on four over par 76. They are defending amateur champion Justin Burrowes, Zandre Roye and Correia Zico of Trinidad and Tobago.
Burrowes was not happy with his score but hopes to do better in the coming days. “There are many things to be grateful for. I didn’t really play very well today but I kinda know where I lost some shots and I know what I can do tomorrow to play better.”
The top three players in the Senior Professionals are all from Canada with scores of 74, 79 and 80. They are Michael Moniz, Danny King and Chris Callihoo respectively.
The other section, the Senior Amateurs are all Jamaicans led by Owen Samuda -76, Dr. Mark Newnhan -82, and William Lee -82.
The golfers had to battle a heavy downpour starting about 9:00 am and lasted for about 45 minutes after which they went back on the course in bright sunshine.
Tee time on Monday’s second starts at 7:00 am.