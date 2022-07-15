Excellent 2nd round by Emily Mayne at IMG Academy Jr World Champs

Emily Mayne had an excellent second day at the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships in the United States of America. She carded a three under par 69 to move from fortieth place to 8th place (tied with one other female golfer). She was just two shots off the lead at the close of play. Her combined score was three under par 141 on the back of par 72 and 69 on day one and two respectively.

The leader on the female side was Kelli Ann Strand of the USA with a five under par 139 after scoring 71 and 68 on day one and two respectively.

The total field for the female golfers is one hundred and sixty-one.

Aman Dhiman is the other Jamaican at the championships. He is also competing in the 15-18 age group.

Dhiman scored nine over par 81 and is tied at 158th at the end of the 2nd round with a total score of 16 over par 160 (79, 81).

The boys leaderboard has Taisha Motto of Japan at the top with a 10 under par 134 (68, 66) after two rounds. There are one hundred ninety-nine players in male section.

The championship will run from July 12 to 15 at the Torrey Pines – South Golf Course in California.

Both golfers are competing in the 15 – 18 age group category. They have had a busy season to date. They competed in the recently completed 34th Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in Puerto Rico where Mayne topped the Under 18 age group – a first for any local female golfer. As soon as they return from the current championships they will head off the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships (for seniors) in the Turks and Caicos Islands.